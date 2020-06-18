Bush Fire

Officials Thursday afternoon added Rye, Deer Creek and Gisela to the list of communities on "Set" status. This photo was taken June 17 near Tonto Basin. 

 by Keith Morris Roundup

As a result of the Bush Fire, the US Forest Service, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, and Gila County Emergency Management has recommended that the following areas be placed on a “SET” mode on the Ready, Set, Go model:

  • 76 Ranch
  • BT Ranch
  • Deer Creek
  • Gisela
  • Jakes Corner (was placed into the SET mode on June 15th)
  • Rye

Tonto Basin and Punkin Center remain under evacuation.

Red Cross has set-up an evacuation center at the Payson Police Department, 300 N. Beeline Highway.

The Town of Payson has set-up an evacuation area for larger animals at the Payson Event Center, S. Green Valley Parkway.

Although these communities are not immediately threatened, the SET notification is a preparatory measure.

Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.

For more information, go to https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.

