As a result of the Bush Fire, the US Forest Service, Gila County Sheriff’s Office, and Gila County Emergency Management has recommended that the following areas be placed on a “SET” mode on the Ready, Set, Go model:
- 76 Ranch
- BT Ranch
- Deer Creek
- Gisela
- Jakes Corner (was placed into the SET mode on June 15th)
- Rye
Tonto Basin and Punkin Center remain under evacuation.
Red Cross has set-up an evacuation center at the Payson Police Department, 300 N. Beeline Highway.
The Town of Payson has set-up an evacuation area for larger animals at the Payson Event Center, S. Green Valley Parkway.
Although these communities are not immediately threatened, the SET notification is a preparatory measure.
Residents should consider voluntarily relocating to a shelter or with family/friends outside the affected area. Residents should avoid close contact with those who are sick and should practice public health recommendations when relocating.
For more information, go to https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go.
