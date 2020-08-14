Firefighters got a wildfire under control Wednesday that had forced the closure of one lane of State Route 87 for several days in the Valley this week.
The Goldfield Fire started Monday on the east side of SR 87 at milepost 198 in the community of Goldfield Ranch.
The fire burned just south of the Bush Fire burn scar.
Motorists on SR 87 had to find another way to Payson on Monday when both lanes of northbound travel were closed at Shea Boulevard because of the fire.
One lane of the highway was reopened on Monday, allowing Payson residents in the Valley to get home. The Bush Highway meanwhile remained closed between 87 and Saguaro Lake.
On Tuesday, the Bush Highway remained closed in both directions after the fire jumped the roadway at Butcher Jones. The fire on Tuesday grew to 1,200 acres with 20% containment.
By Tuesday night, the fire was at 1,970 acres and 50% containment; both lanes of SR 87 were reopened.
On Wednesday, officials reported there had been no new growth and it had stalled at 1,970 acres with 75% containment. Both 87 and the Bush Highway were back open with no restrictions.
Crews are expected to be in the area for several days doing mop up.
No structures were damaged.
Saguaro Lake Marina, Saguaro Del Norte and the recreation sites along the Lower Salt River are open.
Butcher Jones remains closed as part of the Bush Post-Fire Flooding Public Safety Closure Order.
