The Department of Forestry and Fire Management DFFM) along with the Tonto National Forest, remain in unified command on the Brady Fire and today placed an order for a Type 1 Incident Management Team due to the fire’s complexity and values at risk. The Brady Fire, north of Payson, remains active, aided by hot, dry, and windy conditions. The fire is active on all sides and is pushing to the north and east and has moved on top of the Mogollon Rim. Aircraft flew the fire this morning as part of aerial reconnaissance and mapped the fire at 285 acres.
Monday, crews scouted for possible control features along the east and west sides of the fire to be used as part of suppression efforts. Crews are also identifying and assessing possible structures threatened along with values at risk, including watersheds. They are working to keep the fire south of the 300 Road, north of the Control Road, which is north of Whispering Pines, east of Webber Creek and west of Washington Park. The fire has stayed very active since it started, driven by terrain and wind as it burns through Ponderosa pine, Pinyon Juniper, and grass and brush within very steep and rugged terrain. On Sunday the fire was spotting and running and access in some areas has been difficult for crews. Weather continues to pose a challenge for firefighters with lingering hot and dry conditions, along with potential outflow winds associated with monsoonal buildup to the north and northwest of the fire area. Approximately 122 personnel are assigned to the fire, including engine and hand crews, plus two helicopters, one dozer and a water tender. More resources are on order. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
