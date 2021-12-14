Arizona Senator Mark Kelly issued the following statement Thursday, Dec. 9, on the release of $2.3 million in federal funding by the Tonto National Forest to repair infrastructure damaged as a result of the Telegraph Fire, the largest wildfire in Arizona in 2021.
The blaze burned more than 180,000 acres and destroyed numerous homes and structures before it was fully contained.
“I’ve fought for funding on behalf of communities and ranchers affected by the Telegraph Fire since visiting the command site in June,” said Kelly.
“I am glad to see the Forest Service stepping up to provide this assistance, and with our recently signed bipartisan infrastructure law, Arizona communities affected by wildfires can expect to see even more investments in the future that will help prevent and mitigate dangerous fires.”
After Senator Kelly traveled to Globe to meet with the Telegraph and Mescal fire teams in June, he wrote to President Biden, FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, and Department of Interior Secretary Deb Haaland urging them to take swift action to deploy Burn Area Emergency Response teams to the fires, conduct damage assessments, and deploy post-fire recovery and flood mitigation projects for impacted lands and communities, including the San Carlos Apache Tribe.
In the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Kelly also secured commitments from U.S. Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen to bring all resources to bear on suppressing and recovering from the Telegraph and Mescal fires in Arizona.
In August, Kelly wrote to Secretary Vilsack again, urging the Forest Service to coordinate its federal response with local officials and to provide funding to rehabilitate infrastructure impacted by post-fire flooding and burns.
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, shaped by Kelly and recently signed into law, authorizes $5.75 billion for forest management programs under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service and the U.S. Department of the Interior.
