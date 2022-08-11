A comprehensive fire evacuation plan was recently presented to the Kohl’s Tonto Creek Subdivision Homeowners’ Association at the summer potluck held July 23.
The plan was developed and presented by Bob Higel, who has served as the Firewise chair of the Kohl’s Tonto Creek Subdivision HOA, since 2013.
Higel has always been concerned about forest fire risk to the Kohl’s Tonto Creek Subdivision, also known as the Kohl’s Ranch cabin community. His concern for fire risk has grown over the last year because of increased Arizona forest fire activity.
“I wanted to be more aggressive in getting information into the hands of each resident so they know what to do in case an evacuation for everyone’s safety,” Higel said.
He wanted a fire evacuation plan that fit the specific needs of the Kohl’s Ranch cabin community. Over the last year, Higel spent many hours researching evacuation information on different websites, including the Arizona Emergency Information Network. He also studied fire evacuation plans used by communities in other states.
Each of the cabins in the Kohl’s Tonto Creek Subdivision will receive a black evacuation backpack labeled “Ready, Set, Go.” The backpack contains three basic items: Firewise preparedness plan, which has a list of websites that give information about fires in the Kohl’s Ranch area; a laminated map showing fire evacuation routes to Highway 260 on the west and Camp Tontozona on the east; and a white bandana marked “evacuated.” The bandana should be tied on doorknobs or fences to let firefighters know the cabin has been evacuated.
Denise Wagner, vice president of the HOA, worked closely with the staff at Camp Tontozona on a plan to allow fire evacuation across their property.
During the recent HOA potluck, Wagner suggested additional items to add to the Ready Set Go backpacks, such as medications, water bottles, flashlights and face masks.
The Kohl’s Tonto Creek Subdivision has been recognized as a Firewise community for the last 16 years. Yearly spring Clean-up Days help neighbors remove pine needles and flammable materials from their properties and help reduce fire risk.
This year Higel wanted something more for the community. He said, “You have to think ahead if you want to be on top of this forest fire situation.”
