The lighting-caused Bagnal fire was discovered on July 26, 2019 and is burning on the Lakeside Ranger District of the Apache Sitgreaves National Forests. It started as a single snag and has steadily increased to 50 acres burning in grass and ponderosa pine.
The wildfire is located 1 mile southwest of Show Low and bordered on the east by Forest Service road 140, on the north and west by 136 and 300 on the south. Fire managers expect the Bagnal Fire to continue its slow and steady growth even with the possibility of precipitation over the next few days.
The Bagnal Fire poses no danger to structures or other local infrastructure. However, smoke is likely to become more visible over the coming days as the fire spreads.
- Current Resources: Four engines, a dozer, and 1 crew.
- Current Size: About 50 acres.
- Predicted Smoke Impacts: Smoke is expected to be visible from Highways 260, 60, and 77 and Show Low, AZ.
- Recent and Current Operations: Wildland fire crews plan to continue improving roads and other designated perimeters. Current weather conditions may influence the use of firing operations, which may be conducted as needed in order to strengthen control lines.
Questions or concerns, please contact Doreen.ethelbah-gatewood@usda,gov, 928-205-9603, or visit the ASNFs website at: https://www.fs.usda.gov/asnf or join the conversation on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs/ or follow us on Twitter @A_SNFs
Fire restrictions: The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest is not currently in fire restrictions. Visitors are reminded to be very careful with fire. Never leave a fire unattended – even for a short time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!