As of June 11, the town can require stores selling firewood or charcoal to post a sign about current fire restrictions.
The Payson Town Council voted during its mid-June meeting to empower the Payson fire chief at his “discretion,” during times of “elevated fire hazardous conditions,” to require stores to “prominently display at each cash register,” and “each area where firewood or charcoal is displayed for sale,” a sign that says, “The outdoor burning of firewood and charcoal within this town is currently prohibited.”
For the last two years, the Roundup has written about the mixed message stores send to visitors during times of fire restrictions when they continue to sell firewood and charcoal in Payson after the Forest Service starts fire restrictions.
Acting Town Manager Sheila DeSchaaf praised the retailers in town because most “have voluntarily done this.”
“This does give the town teeth, though,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!