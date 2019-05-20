The Maverick Fire, burning in the Mazatzal Wilderness Area southwest of Payson, has not increased significantly in size.
Fire personnel reported very little visible smoke when flying over the fire on Sunday and Monday.
The Maverick Fire will continue to be monitored by air, to make sure there are no threats.
No homes or structures are in the area.
Start date: Reported Thursday, May 16, 2019
Size: 3.5 to 4 acres
Location: 10 miles southwest of Payson
