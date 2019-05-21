A wildfire is burning slowly south of Payson.
The Maverick Fire was reported on Thursday, approximately 10 miles southwest of Payson near Hells Hole in the Mazatzal Wilderness.
The fire is creeping along the ground within the Willow Fire scar. As of May 17, it was at three acres.
Smoke is visible from State Highway 87 and nearby areas.
Hikers on the Arizona Trail are advised to use caution.
There are no structures, homes or other developments in the area, which is in a remote location, limiting access by firefighters on the ground.
The Forest Service is monitoring the fire closely by air. The cause of the Maverick Fire is unknown, however there were multiple lightning strikes in the area on Sunday, May 12.
