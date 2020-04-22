Effective Wednesday, the Payson Fire Department is discontinuing the issuance of burn permits and implementing phase I fire restrictions.
Residential burn permits, which have already been issued, will be honored until their expiration date or April 30, whichever comes first.
Outside burning is prohibited.
Exceptions: Portable outdoor fireplaces, charcoal or wood cooking fires within a safe container, with 10 feet separation to combustibles, on private property of one and two-family dwellings. Fire wood and charcoal only. No trash or yard waste. Petroleum-fueled (or electric) cooking, lighting or heating devices having an Underwriters Laboratory (UL) certification and a positive shut-off valve are allowed.
The Blattner Brush pit will re-open April 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. using Payson Fire personnel.
The opening will test COVID-19 precautions and procedures allowing volunteers to staff the pit again, starting May 2 with the new precautions in place.
Please have patience and continue to follow social distancing guidelines.
