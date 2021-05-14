The Tonto National Forest welcomes Freddie Duncan as the new deputy district ranger for the Payson/Pleasant Valley Ranger District.
Duncan started his career in the Angeles National Forest as a seasonal recreation technician in the summer of 2000. Since then, Duncan has served in a variety of agency positions on the Angeles and Los Padres National Forest that include OHV technician, natural resource technician, tree climber, silviculture, fire suppression, wilderness management, wild and scenic rivers management, trails management, special uses administration, minerals management, volunteer liaison and natural resource management.
“Whether it’s enhancing recreation opportunities or timber management, my passion is protecting the health of America’s public lands and balancing that with supporting local communities,” said Duncan. “The Tonto is a complex forest and I’m sure it will be challenging, but I look forward to working with the staff here on the district and serving the surrounding community.”
In late 2007, Duncan earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Forestry and Natural Resource Management from the California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. Most recently, Duncan has enjoyed working with forest fuels staff, other resource officers, and forest specialists to develop large-scale forest health improvement, fuels reduction and prescribed burning projects across the forest.
“We are excited to have Freddie on our leadership team,” said District Ranger Matthew Paciorek. “His extensive background in a variety of program areas will broaden our management capabilities and contribute to the overall land management goals of the forest.”
Duncan loves spending time with his wife, 13-month-old son, and Chili their 15-pound Maltese/poodle. Duncan also enjoys fishing of all kinds, so he is looking forward to discovering all the great fishing opportunities Arizona offers.
