Firefighters on the Payson Ranger District will conduct several pile burns throughout the week of Feb. 15.
The Forest Service is planning the following burns:
• Washington Park area, either Tuesday or Wednesday, Feb. 16 or 17. Firefighters will conduct a one-day fire operation to eliminate eight acres of vegetative debris piles in the area. Residents can expect to see and smell light-to-moderate amounts of smoke during the one-day operation. During the day, smoke will impact Washington Park. Residual smoke during evening hours will impact Washington Park, as well as Rim Trail.
• Geronimo Boy Scout Camp, either Wednesday or Thursday, Feb. 17 or 18. Firefighters will conduct a one-day prescribed fire operation to eliminate 30 acres of vegetative debris piles. Residents can expect to see and smell light-to-moderate smoke during the one-day operation. During the day and evening hours, smoke will impact the Boy Scout Camp. It will also impact Geronimo Estates during evening hours. Residual smoke may linger in the area for a few days and will also impact the Webber Creek drainage.
Vegetative debris piles weigh from a half-a-ton to a ton-and-a-half each. The aim for these two prescribed fire treatments is to eliminate up to 30 tons per acre of dangerous fuels.
These burns reduce the potential and severity of a wildfire.
Several pile burns have been planned to reduce the risk of wildfires in the area. For more information, call the Payson District Ranger Station at 928-474-7900.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!