The Payson Fire Department has a grant available to help Payson residents firewise their properties.
The Wildfire Hazardous Fuels grant will reimburse residents up to 90% of the cost to firewise their property. The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management administers the grant.
The deadline to apply is this Friday, April 24.
Kevin McCully, the Payson Fire Department fuels manager, is gathering interested property owner’s information.
If interested, email McCully at kmccully@paysonaz.gov. Include the property owner’s name, contact information, address, parcel number and number of acres.
“The funding for this grant will probably be available for work next year if we are successful in getting the award,” said McCully.
Requirements to qualify:
• Only those owners who have not used this grant in the past to firewise their property may apply.
• The owner must pay for the work up front. Once complete, they will reimburse the owner for 90% of the cost.
• The grant will only cover firewise work, not the purchase of equipment.
It will not cover any work done before the grant.
