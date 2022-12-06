For former Ponderosa Campground host John Scarborough, the site looks like a shooting gallery with blue stripe targets painted on tree trunks throughout the site just north of town.
“The Forest Service has started marking these campgrounds for logging them this winter,” said Scarborough, a graduate forester registered with the U.S. Forest Service and the Society of Professional Foresters.
He recently stopped by the campground and took pictures of trees marked for removal.
He’s upset.
“I believe what the Forest Service is doing will unnecessarily destroy the beauty and recreational value of the campgrounds,” he said. “I was at Ponderosa yesterday and personally observed how they are marking the cut trees. I hope this logging operation can be stopped. The public deserves to know and deserves a voice in this outcome.”
Officials in the Tonto National Forest forestry department explained tree removal happens every year, but this year the Forest Service has joined with a nearby fuel mitigation project which has resulted in more tree removal.
“The purpose of this project is to improve the health and vigor of trees within the campground, reduce the formation of hazard trees, improve forest health, and increase public safety,” said Jerry Nicholls, Timber FSR/contracting officer trainee with the Tonto National Forest.
For the past five years, the Forest Service has removed around 50 hazard trees from the Ponderosa Campground each year.
Nicholls defines a hazard tree as, “a tree that contains a structural defect, such as a dead tree, dead top, large dead branches, and general insect and disease damage that may result in property damage or personal injury.”
Heavy human use doesn’t help either.
“Campgrounds are a perfect combination for poor health timber stands due to several factors such as compacted soils, paved roads that do not allow water to run naturally, iron nails in trees, cat-faced hatchet marks, and young over topped trees, etc. Many of these trees ... increase the chances of becoming a hazard tree, due to insects, disease and poor health and vigor,” said Nicholls.
But ponderosa pines hide their distress. To campers, hazard trees look like healthy trees. All summer long, Scarborough watched as families camped amongst trees they’ve grown to know and love.
“While working at Ponderosa, we met hundreds of people who have camped there every year for decades and now they take their grandkids there; it’s a cultural ritual,” said Scarborough.
He’s sure if they knew of the impending tree removals, they will “revolt.” He believes the Forest Service is required by law to have public hearings.
Nicholls said those hearings happened years before the Forest Service agreed upon the Ponderosa thinning project this September. The public gave input on the environmental impact statement for the National Environmental Policy Act analysis on the Tonto. This NEPA was completed under the Rim Country EIS and all its legal requirements, said Nicholls.
“There was extensive collaboration and feedback opportunities for the public,” he said.
The Forest Service has a mandate to manage the forest for its health, to reduce wildfire danger, and improve public safety.
“If we identify hazard trees in a campground, we have an obligation to deal with them or we have to close the campground down to the public,” said Nicholls.
Restoring the forest to its historic condition will achieve all those goals, but sometimes it’s hard to watch.
Long battle to return fire to the forest
The unhealthy forest around the Ponderosa Campground simply has too many trees.
“Currently, we have stand conditions of up to 1,200 small trees (defined as 1 inch to 3 inches) growing very close together called ‘dog hair thickets,’” said Nicholls. “Pre-settlement conditions in these areas were probably around 50 to 80 trees per acre, with multiple age classes from young to old trees. Seedlings and saplings are currently lacking due to high stand densities. Ponderosa pine need open forest conditions to regenerate.”
Right now, the Forest Service hopes to reduce the Ponderosa Campground from 370 trees per acre to closer to 70, which will return the area to the conditions before ranching, timber, and fire suppression created the current out-of-control fire threat.
Besides the crowding, ponderosas have other struggles.
“There are several variables that affect a tree’s health and vigor. That includes soil, moisture, amount of sunlight, precipitation (both rain and snow), aspect (north or south facing), elevation, disturbances (fire or children with hatchets), its placement in a stand of trees (low, medium, or high), etc.,” said Nicholls.
But the most dangerous and critical need of the ponderosa is fire.
“Pre-settlement, fire would have naturally burned these small trees, but a few would have survived, as ponderosa pine has adapted to low intensity, ‘flashy’ fuels, quick fires (much more grass prior to settlement),” said Nicholls. “Fire played a natural ‘thinning’ part of the ecosystem. Without it, tree and shrub density has significantly increased.”
These thickets of trees compete for water, nutrients, and sunlight. In their weakened state, bark beetles have infested the trees. Best to cut those out to stop the spread, said Nicholls.
“Our current conditions are highly departed from what is considered ‘natural’ for ponderosa pine forest. We are utilizing the best available science on the ponderosa pine ecosystem restoration to guide our management of this thinning project,” he said.
Project details
Combining the hazard tree removal with the thinning project will “kill two birds with one stone,” said Nicholls.
“Forest Service personnel determined the thinning at Ponderosa Campground would be more cost effective, efficient and safer to treat while treating other nearby areas planned for fuels reduction work instead of using individual hazard tree contracts,” he said.
While the other units being treated outside of the Ponderosa Campground will have the typical orange “leave-tree” mark, staff decided to use a blue “cut-tree” mark (inside the campground).
“When the trees are cut and removed, the bright blue paint will be removed with the tree, from the campground,” said Nicholls.
In addition, crews will cut many juniper and evergreen oaks at the campground “to restore the ponderosa pine forest structure, improve ecosystem functioning, and reduce fire hazard to your infrastructure, property, and people,” said Nicholls.
He estimates the work will take from two to three months, “but the entire nearby thinning project may take a few years depending on operations availability and weather.”
Since this is such a large project, the Forest Service plans to use “feller bunchers and actual logging equipment,” said Nicholls.
It makes Scarborough sad.
“The public who have enjoyed this extremely rare virgin stand of ponderosa pines deserves to know what is planned for this campground they have enjoyed for over 65 years,” he said.
It is unfortunate that the public fell in love with an unhealthy forest that “is highly departed from historic conditions!” said Nicholls.
(2) comments
Sorry that this guy is upset but it sounds like it is something the Forest Service needs to do for safety.
All you need to do is look on the other side of Hwy 260, across the highway from the camp ground is a large wildfire urn scar from 20 years ago. This area once looked just like the campground.
Thin it before it burns.
