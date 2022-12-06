Blue marks on trees at the Ponderosa Campground

John Scarborough snapped a photo of the blue marks on trees at the Ponderosa Campground. He spent last summer as the campground host and watched families connect with the trees. He’s upset the removal of this many trees will destroy the camping experience for campers, some of whom have visited the Ponderosa Campground for 65 years.

 John Scarborough

For former Ponderosa Campground host John Scarborough, the site looks like a shooting gallery with blue stripe targets painted on tree trunks throughout the site just north of town.

“The Forest Service has started marking these campgrounds for logging them this winter,” said Scarborough, a graduate forester registered with the U.S. Forest Service and the Society of Professional Foresters.

Old_AirForce
Steve Sarvent

Sorry that this guy is upset but it sounds like it is something the Forest Service needs to do for safety.

Mel
Mel Mevis

All you need to do is look on the other side of Hwy 260, across the highway from the camp ground is a large wildfire urn scar from 20 years ago. This area once looked just like the campground.

Thin it before it burns.

