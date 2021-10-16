The Tonto National Forest Payson Ranger District will resume prescribed fire treatments around Payson due to predicted favorable weather conditions starting Monday, Oct. 18, through Friday, Oct. 22.
Firefighters will burn approximately 316 acres of vegetative debris piles in the Colcord Estates area. During the day, smoke will impact the communities of Colcord Estates, Gordon Canyon, 13 Ranch and Ponderosa Estates. Residual smoke in the evening hours will impact these communities as well as Haigler Creek. Smoke may linger in these areas through Monday, Oct. 25.
During the 5-day operation, residents and visitors to these areas can expect to see and smell moderate-to-heavy amounts of smoke during these operations. Fire crews will end ignitions by 3 p.m. each day to minimize the impact of smoke. Signs will be posted on roads likely to be affected by smoke. Motorists are urged to use caution and slow down while driving through these areas for the safety of the public and firefighters.
Broadcast and pile burn treatments typically continue for several days.
In 2001, the Payson Ranger District began implementation of a three-pronged fuels reduction strategy. The goal is to reduce catastrophic wildfire danger, to initiate the restoration of natural ecological systems and to develop and foster sustainable forest conditions.
(1) comment
A simple question here. Since the prevailing winds here come from the southwest, why is the priority for prescribed burns east/northeast of Payson.
While the Forest Service needs to do prescribed burns and major fuels mitigation measures that include the reduction of fuels by 50%+ across the length and breadth of the Tonto, why isn't the potential of cataclysmic risk to the largest developed area with the largest at risk population a top priority??
Fuels mitigation in the forest from Payson to the Doll Baby Ranch needs to be a unanimous demand item for our Town Council, Gila County elected officials and state forest staff.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!