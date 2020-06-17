Since the Red Cross opened an emergency office in Payson Tuesday, they have seen a steady stream of Tonto Basin residents needing shelter.
The Red Cross is putting evacuees up at local hotels. So far, 34 people have sought shelter, taking up roughly 20 hotel rooms, said Bill Miller, a Red Cross volunteer from Flagstaff.
He said all of the evacuees are so far from Tonto Basin.
He said getting residents placed in rooms was going smoothly and hotels were accommodating owners’ pets.
The Red Cross opened an office at the Payson Police Department Tuesday.
Those needing shelter can visit the PPD at 303 N. Beeline Highway.
