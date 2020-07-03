A self-serve sandbag station has been set up in Tonto Basin for area residents.
The bags and sand are for Tonto Basin, Jakes Corner and Punkin Center residents to prepare for any “post-fire flooding from the Bush Fire,” said Michael O’Driscoll, director of Gila County Health and Emergency Management.
Bags and sand have been set out near the entrance to the Gila County Tonto Basin Yard, 225 Old Highway 188 in Tonto Basin.
Bring a shovel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!