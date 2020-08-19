As a result of the Salt Fire, the Gila County Sheriff's Office and Gila County Emergency Management have put the following areas on "SET" mode on the Ready Set, Go! model:
- Areas between H&E Ranch and Pringle Pump
- Roosevelt Estates
- Roosevelt Resort
- Rockhouse
- Spring Creek
- Hay Hook
- Quail Run
While these communities are not immediately threatened, the notification is a preparatory measure, officials say.
For more information, visit https://ein.az.gov/ready-set-go and https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7019/
