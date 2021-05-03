Wildfires have bruised and battered the Mount Ord area in recent years, and a wildfire Sunday afternoon burned through another 100-plus acres.
The wildfire was reported on the west side of State Route 87 Sunday afternoon on Forest Road 201.
The Spring Fire quickly grew to 60 acres with the Forest Service elevating it to a Type 3 incident with three engines and one air attack on scene and an additional helicopter and two Hotshot crews on order.
On Monday morning, officials said it was at 100 acres with two Hotshot crews and five engines on scene.
“Firefighters are conducting mop-up operations to extinguish hotspots,” said Susan Blake, public affairs officer with the Tonto National Forest.
Last year, the Bush Fire burned over much of Mount Ord, but crews kept it on the east side of 87. Before that, a brush fire started off the large pull-off area near the top of the saddle of Mount Ord, burning over a hill. Before that, there was a fire that burned in the wilderness area west of the roadway.
The National Weather Service calls for dry conditions and seasonally warm temperatures from Tuesday through the end of the week for northern Arizona. Winds are expected to strengthen on Friday and into the weekend with potential for critical fire weather conditions throughout the weekend.
