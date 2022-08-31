A lightning-caused fire is burning in Strawberry this week with the Forest Service sending dozens of firefighters to tame it quickly.
The Strawberry Fire started Tuesday morning about 1.5 miles northeast of Strawberry.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it had burned 4.5 acres.
Resources assigned include two 20-person hand crews, three engine crews, and one air tanker.
The air tanker made multiple drops of retardant throughout the day.
Smoke is visible from Highway 87 in Strawberry.
“Crews will work on containment through the night, and we will provide updates as more information becomes available,” according to the Forest Service.
In June 2021, the Backbone Fire forced the evacuation of Pine and Strawberry for weeks. The fire ultimately burned 42,000 acres, but didn’t burn so fiercely that it damaged the soil, according to Janie Agyagos, a wildlife biologist with the Coconino National Forest.
Within the 3,000 acres in the Fossil Wild and Scenic River Corridor, 10% didn’t burn, 54% had low-severity burns and 34% had moderate severity burns. Only 2% suffered the high-severity burns that can cause dramatically increased erosion. Plants have a hard time returning at all in such conditions. The area right along the creek fared even better. About 96% of those 651 acres suffered moderate to low severity burns. Only 3% suffered high severity burns. Some trees burned right down to the water’s edge. The Waterfall Trail and the wildly popular waterfall largely escaped the flames.
Contact the editor at abechman@payson.com
Editor
Covers breaking news, cops, fire and outdoor recreation.
