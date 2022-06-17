Gila County Dist. 1 Supervisor Steve Christensen hosted Rim residents at a town hall meeting June 13. Held at the main, multipurpose room of the new Tommie Cline Martin Gila County Complex in Payson, the meeting had sparse attendance, but lots of information.
Among the topics Christensen covered: forest health, the Tonto Creek bridge and other Arizona Department of Transportation projects in Gila County; and taxes.
Christensen shared two maps showing fires in Gila County between 1970 and 2021 — in total, according to the information, there have been 13,501 fires during that time. One map showed the fires caused by humans — 6,075, or 45% of the total. The largest number of these were along roads throughout the county, Christensen said. The other map showed lightning-caused fires — 7,426, or 55% of the total. The map showed these fires all over the county.
Efforts to reduce the number of fires in the county have had many iterations — education; strategically placed water bladders to improve access for firefighters; thinning; controlled burns; and closing the forest in phases. Yet in the last few years, thousands of acres in southern Gila County have been scorched and burn scars from the Dude Fire and others in northern Gila County still mar the landscape.
Christensen said $6 million is coming into the Rim Country to grind forest waste. He explained grinding is now the preferred thinning method over cutting trees and letting the results sit in slash piles for a year or two before burning and risking igniting a forest fire.
Another $3.3 million is allocated to the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) to hire companies to come in and harvest some of the trees and open up the forest.
Christensen said the efforts of grinding, thinning and harvesting would improve the health of the forest, the watershed — including the watershed filling the C.C. Cragin Reservoir — and wildlife habitat. He shared a map of the Forest Service’s Cragin treatment area, which would use mechanical methods (grinding) in phases to be complete by 2026.
Discussing forest health, Christensen said residents still need to be prepared to evacuate in the event of a forest fire. He recommended everyone sign up for the county’s Everbridge emergency alert system. To get more information, go to readygila.com/Everbridge. He also suggested learning about the Ready, Set, Go program at ein.az.gov.
Christensen said when fire officials decide to put the public on alert for evacuation, it is the Gila County Sheriff’s Office that handles the process.
He said people should be prepared to be out of their homes for several days to a couple of weeks in the event of an evacuation.
“Often it is a matter of ‘ready’ and almost immediately ‘go.’ That was the case with the Backbone Fire in the Strawberry and Pine area. It was probably just 15 minutes from the time the ‘ready’ order was issued to actual evacuation,” he said.
ADOT in Gila County
Christensen’s discussion about the Tonto Creek bridge is in a separate story — bids would be opened Friday, June 17, with work scheduled to start in October, due to accommodating migratory birds.
He said to help speed concerns in Pine and Strawberry, ADOT would set up flashing speed signs in the area. Christensen added work was being done to address engine braking in the area.
Christensen said the Lion Springs bottleneck on E. Highway 260 outside Star Valley is on ADOT’s Five-Year Plan, but it will be about two years before they make improvements.
Look for a separate story on Christensen’s tax discussion in this issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!