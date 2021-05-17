Firefighters stopped a wildfire just a mile west of town Sunday night before it could spread beyond a few acres.
The fire was reported around 8 p.m. just off Doll Baby Ranch Road in an area popular for target shooting.
Payson Fire Chief David Staub said the fire was located a mile west of town in a bowl area on the west side of the roadway. The PFD sent an engine and a battalion chief and notified the Forest Service, who sent a crew as well.
Payson Fire had stopped the forward rate of spread by around 9 p.m. and cleared the scene around 10:30 p.m.
The fire was roughly 1.34 acres.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
“We are just lucky it was not middle of the afternoon when we had high winds,” Staub said.
The Tonto National Forest and the Town of Payson are currently under Stage 1 fire restrictions. Target shooting, campfires and smoking outdoors (except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site) are prohibited. Persons engaged in legal hunting activities pursuant to state, federal, or tribal laws and regulations are allowed to discharge a firearm while taking wildlife.
For fire restriction information, visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/tonto/.
Contact abechman@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!