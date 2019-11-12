Wildfire smoke research
• Smoke particles smaller than a mote of dust prompted a 7 percent increase in heart attacks and a 2 percent increase in hospital visits for heart and lung disease, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
• Smoke from controlled burns have fewer pollutants and cause much less lung and immune system response among children, according to a Stanford study published in the European Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.
• Toxins found in wildfire smoke can alter genes, according to a federal Department of Energy study published in Environmental Science and Technology.
• A chemical linked to cataracts, inflammation, heart disease, arthritis and inflammation is found in wildfire smoke, diesel exhaust, cigarette smoke and other sources at concentrations hundreds of times greater than previously suspected, according to a study by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
• California wildfire smoke heart attacks for older people by 65 percent and ER visits for heart disease by 22 percent, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association.
