Siblings Molly and Matt Davis both starred in athletics at Payson High School.
Now, the two former Longhorn standouts are doing their best to help Rim Country residents of all ages to reach their fitness goals and improve their health.
They recently took over management of Rim Country CrossFit and moved it from Star Valley to the former Club USA location at 113 W. Main St. in Payson in the Sawmill Crossing.
They celebrate with a grand opening ribbon cutting, from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, April 16 featuring raffles and discounts.
“If they come to the grand opening and sign up, they’ll get 50% off their membership fee for a month,” Matt Davis said. “And if a member brings someone in who signs up, they both get 50% for a month. And we’ve partnered with other businesses and we’ll raffle off prizes.”
They hope to let people know what they’re all about.
“CrossFit is a lifestyle characterized by safe, effective exercise and sound nutrition,” Matt said. “CrossFit can be used to accomplish any goal, from improved health to weight loss to better performance. The program works for everyone, people who are just starting out and people who have trained for years.”
They offer a variety of specialized classes, but most are CrossFit classes. CrossFit features group workouts that vary, focusing on different workouts each day. And they are personalized.
“Workouts are different every day and can be modified to help each athlete achieve their goals,” Matt said. “The workouts may be adapted for people at any age and level of fitness. A combination of sound nutrition and exercise is the key to fitness, long-term health and the answer to many chronic conditions.”
He said health and happiness go hand in hand.
“We exist to create a space that educates, motivates, and supports members of our community to not only reach their fitness goals but develop into happier and healthier people.”
They also offer yoga, Jujitsu and High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) classes with a variety of membership packages available.
Molly Davis said their Rim Country roots play a key role in their focus in their new roles.
“We love the Payson community,” she said. “We were both born and raised here and we are proud to live here. We want to see this community and the friends and family we have, thrive. That is our goal with the gym.”
Melissa Diquattro opened Rim Country CrossFit in Payson in 2011. Rolley and Trista White, along with Daniel Rodriguez, took over the business and moved it to Star Valley. Matt and Molly Davis are the third owners.
Trista White remains with the company as one of its certified CrossFit trainers.
All of the coaches are certified Rim Country CrossFit trainers focused on their members.
“We have the best team of people at RCCF,” Molly said. “Our coaches are so knowledgeable about teaching safe and effective movement and then making sure people get the most out of their fitness. They all truly care about people and are there each day to love them through the role of being a coach.”
Rim Country CrossFit shares a building with Rim Country Wellness, which is owned by Rudy Frame and Victoria McDaniel.
“It’s an awesome partnership,” Matt Davis said. “They offer some top-tier recovery and wellness services like massage therapy, leg compression, red light therapy, and more right in the same building.”
For membership costs and more information, visit RimCountryCrossFit.com or email them at rimcountrycrossfit@gmail.com.
