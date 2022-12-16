Danny Kelly wasn’t smiling when he walked back to his seat after recording a spare.
It’s no big deal. He’s done it before.
And he’s had strikes.
Those usually get a smile out of the Payson Special Olympian.
Heck, he rolled a 219 game last season.
So, he wasn’t jumping up and down about his 134 in the second game at the Payson Special Olympics bowling practice at Rim Country Lanes on Wednesday, Dec. 14. It was better than game one, but not what he was hoping for.
“Yeah,” he said with a laugh when asked if he’s always judging himself by his best game and trying to beat that score.
But he actually does enjoy bowling two games every week no matter how many pins fall.
“It’s cool,” he said. “It’s great. I get out of the house and come out with all my friends and Coach Becky.”
He’ll play basketball again when that season tips off next month. That’s his favorite sport.
Bowling season wraps up with the area tournament on Jan. 4 at Rim Country Bowl.
Payson Special Olympians bowl once a week at Rim Country Bowl — adults on Wednesdays and youngsters on Fridays. The season started in late September.
There are a combined 30 participants this year.
Payson High School Special Needs students joined the adults on Wednesday, Dec. 14. They combine to fill all the lanes.
“We’ve had great community people and parents helping out,” said Payson Special Olympics Coach Becky Derwort.
But she said the bowlers have plenty of experience at this stage of the season.
“They know what they’re doing,” Derwort said.
At the center of it all is being with friends and having fun.
“It’s fun and I’m enjoying myself,” said Jaherr Smith. “I’m trying to get better.”
She also participates in bocce in the fall and track and field in the spring. But bowling is her favorite.
“I get to be here with some of my friends from art class and I just like hanging out and enjoying myself,” she said.
Jordan Adams was there as part of a Day Treatment for Adults (DTA) program. Leona Bowman was there. She’s area coordinator for A Brighter Avenue, one of the DTAs. Clear Path is another.
Adams said she has more fun on some days than others.
“I like it some days,” Adams said. “I like the smell of food. And I like to strike some times. And I like that I’m good at it.”
Derwort said bowling probably ranks as the favorite sport for most of the Payson Special Olympians.
“It’s probably #1 because you can have all levels,” the coach said. “Anyone can bowl, where some of the other sports have specific needs. You’ve got to be able to swim (to be on the swim team). But anybody can bowl. So, it is I think their favorite.”
