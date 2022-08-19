Heather Martin worked as a project manager at an aerospace company in the Valley before retiring and moving to Payson in 2019.
Now, with time on her hands, she started baking more.
Updated: August 19, 2022 @ 12:41 pm
Three years later, she’s become known as the pie lady.
Martin’s small business is actually called Heather’s Cottage Bakery. She sells her baked goods every Saturday morning at the Payson Farmers Market in the Sawmill Crossing parking lot.
“My theme is old-fashioned, homemade baked goods,” Martin said.
And it’s not just the rustic kitchen backdrop that is key to her regularly selling out of all her products. She’s spent a lot of time researching recipes from before the invention of the automobile.
“It’s been so much fun creating my cottage booth at the market with a rustic kitchen as the backdrop,” she said. “I research, test, and adapt recipes from the 1800s/early 1900s. And of course I use my mom’s pie crust recipe.”
She said it takes trial and error to create something using recipes from a couple of hundred years ago.
“Baking from the older recipes can be challenging, from ingredients to measurements to instructions,” she said. “Like ‘add enough flour to come together,’ or ‘bake in a quick oven.’”
She shared an example from one recipe book from the early 19th century.
“One 1809 book said you can tell when the oven is ready to bake bread by sticking your hand in and counting how long you can leave it in there,” she said. “For those who want to try it, hold your hand inside while you count. Forty is about right for flour bread; to count twenty is right for rye.”
An 1891 cookbook features a recipe calling for “an idea of nutmeg,” she said.
Martin is registered with the Arizona Cottage Food Program.
She started selling her baked goods at the first winter Twilight Tuesday Market in 2020, then attended the 2021 summer and twilight Tuesday markets and has been a regular at the Saturday morning Farmers Market the past two summers.
Contact the reporter at kmorris@payson.com
