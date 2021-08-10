When Yvonne Mordah moved into Rim Country Apartments from California 19 months ago, the public grounds left a lot to be desired.
No, no, that wouldn’t do.
So, she transformed it.
Now, less than two years later, her work prompted the High Country Garden Club to tour the garden.
Her work turned the large common area hidden from public view into an uncommon treasure all her neighbors can appreciate.
The area features a wide variety of flowers, trees, cacti, fruit and vegetables.
Lynn DeVoe is the president of the High Country Garden Club.
“The last two seasons, what she’s done is unbelievable,” DeVoe said. “We’re here to appreciate this wonderful common area in a community so many people do not know exists. We’re here to appreciate the work that she has done.”
It took lots of work, but it has been a labor of love, Mordah said.
Red, pink and white roses, yellow chrysanthemums, purple lantana, blue alyssum, marigolds, petunia and other flowers pop with splashes of color against a green backdrop that includes another flower, hollyhock. Trees include blue spruce, magnolia and ponderosa pine, as well as the shrub pyracantha.
Mordah moved to Payson to be closer to her son, who lives close by.
“My son lives just right up the street,” she said. “My three sons just packed me up and moved me here and it was the only space available at the time,” she said. “I’m happy here.”
And her neighbors are happy she’s here, too. She’s inspired many to joining in to brighten up the areas in front of their apartments.
“Oh gosh yes, they see what I’m doing and they’re all pitching in and doing their own spaces,” she said.
She’ll celebrate her 82nd birthday on Aug. 16.
And now she’ll be able to enjoy a garden party.
She’s placed labeled, hand-painted rocks by each plant to for easy identification, along with charming pottery creatures throughout.
Vegetables include carrots, a variety of squash and onions, as well as zucchini and tomatoes, which are actually fruit. Speaking of fruit, the list includes watermelon, cantaloupe and pumpkins.
“If I want to make a salad, I get out here and start picking,” she said. “The only thing I don’t have is lettuce. That’s next year.”
The peppers include habanero, jalapeño and tobacco.
The garden also features a variety of mints, including chocolate, eggplant, oregano and okra, cilantro and chamomile.
And she’s not finished. It’s a work in progress.
“Oh yes, there’s a lot of things that I want to do and as long as I’m still here, I’ll be working,” she said.
