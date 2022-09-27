John Jackson owns Midtown Yard Bar & Grill in Star Valley. He’s a former United States Marine Corps sergeant. His father was a corporal in the Marine Corps, and his grandfather was a lieutenant in the Marines.
His daughter, Jaycee, 18, recently finished Marine Corps boot camp and left last week for combat training in California before heading to North Carolina.
So, Jaycee is a fourth generation Marine.
“I’m extremely proud of her and her decision to follow our family traditions,” John Jackson said.
John’s friend, Ron “Stitch” Fowler, lives near the Jacksons in Star Valley and owns Stitch’s Side X Side Service. He’s also a retired U.S. Marine corporal and combat veteran who served with the 7th Marine Division in Mogadishu, Somalia.
Fowler is also a former professional mechanic, crew chief and team manager for AMA Supercross, Motocross and X Games.
“He owns a shop and works on dirt bikes, motorcycles, side by sides,” John Jackson said. “He lives right down the street from me and he’s always been able to help everybody in the neighborhood with anything we have mechanical or anything with our side by sides.”
Fowler earned his nickname.
“Yeah, I actually got it in the Marine Corps,” he said with a laugh. “We used to ride freestyle motocross, so the big ramps and jumping over canyons and all kinds of crazy stuff. And I’ve had a few stitches in my life.”
Jaycee’s Honda CR125 motorcycle needed engine work, so John and Jaycee took it to Fowler.
“At first, they brought me an engine to rebuild, and I did a really good job rebuilding this engine,” Fowler said. “Then I found out that Jaycee was actually leaving to go to boot camp.”
That got him thinking.
“Stitch said, ‘hey, if you can leave this bike with me, I want to build something special for your daughter,’” John Jackson said. “So we left the bike with him while she was in boot camp and when she came home, she had this bike that’s just absolutely beautiful. He put his heart and soul into it because it was from one Marine to another Marine.”
Fowler figures he spent 28 to 30 hours of labor into the project.
“Just polishing and building and making parts, fabricating stuff,” he said. “It was a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it. She loved it.”
“It’s been about 10 years since I actually got to do a build,” Fowler said. “This was like a 2004 Honda CR125 and I have pictures of before and after and I mean, this thing was hammered. It looks like a rocket ship now after what we did to it.”
It was a present for graduating from boot camp.
“I did it for a Marine, you know,” Fowler said. “We take care of our own.”
He couldn’t wait to see her reaction when she returned from boot camp.
“She was absolutely blown away when she saw it,” Fowler said.
Yes, she was.
“My bike is my favorite hobby,” Jaycee said. “I rode it pretty much every weekend until I blew the motor up a few weeks before I was leaving for boot camp. Then Stitch offered to rebuild it because he had worked on it in the past.
“He told me by the time I got back he could make it a completely different bike. I gave him the idea that I wanted to do an American themed bike and he took it from there.
“It’s the best rebuild I’ve ever seen done on a bike and I couldn’t be happier with it.”
The motorcycle’s transformation also amazed her father.
“We left the bike with him and when she came home, she had this bike that’s just absolutely beautiful,” John said. “He put his heart and soul into it.
“For him to choose to do something special like that for my daughter was just freakin’ awesome. It’s a really, really neat deal that happened on top of her graduating boot camp and becoming a Marine in our family. It was just really, really cool.”
It’s just one Marine lending a hand to another, says Fowler.
“I did it for free, but I did it for a Marine, you know,” he said. “We take care of our own. We’re a family for life. You get jammed up, you make a phone call to your friend and they’ll be there at 3 in the morning. It don’t matter.”
For more information on Stitch’s Side X Side Service, call 480-226-0750.
