Michael Hansen apologized for his performance working the drive- thru window at Payson’s standalone Starbucks on the morning of Nov. 12. “I hope the Yelp reviews don’t go against Starbucks today,” he said. “This is a career that I’m never going to pursue.”
It didn’t take him long into his three-hour shift for him to discover maybe it wasn’t a job for him.
“I’ve discovered after some missteps,” he said with a smile at his realization.
Actually, he’s got a career he plans to continue.
The Payson Police Department sergeant joined other Payson PD officers and Gila County Sheriff’s Office deputies pitching in to help make another Coffee with a Cop a success.
The annual event is a fundraiser for Shop with a Hero.
“Shop with a Hero is a program that partners with our community to provide money, presents for families at Christmas,” Hansen said.
“The three-hour event drew $848 in tips that will go to helping selected Rim Country residents buy Christmas presents during the upcoming annual Shop with a Hero event,” wrote the PPD on its Facebook page.
Yes, this year’s event overcame the officer’s “missteps.”
“It’s going well,” Hansen said during Coffee with a Cop. “People are very generous and we’re really thankful for their support.”
Starbucks store manager Sheri Hayden said the company enjoys taking part in the annual Coffee with a Cop.
“Starbucks is involved with our officers,” Hayden said. “We like to do a lot of things with our backing the blue and do Coffee with a Cop every year. This year, all the tips go to the children’s fund for Christmas. Last year, they did it for the Time Out Shelter. So, it depends on whatever officers want to send their money to.
“They enjoy it and we absolutely love it.”
She noticed an increase in the flow of customers during the three-hour event.
“Yes, it is (more people than normal),” Hayden said. “At this time on Friday (10:15 a.m.), we usually start slowing down a little. So, yes, today with the officers here we’ve got a big crowd.
“The lobby is full and the line for the drive-thru is packed. Everybody wants to come and see and donate to the officers, so it’s awesome. The community is awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!