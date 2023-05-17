The Gila County Provisional Community College District (GCPCCD) continues to work toward independence, as a recent series of announcements has stirred concerns among faculty and students.
At its last board meeting, the board approved contracts with three consultants charged with establishing the personnel, procurement and software systems needed before the district can hire its own staff, which currently mostly work for Eastern Arizona College at present.
GCCPCD doesn’t have its own accreditation to ensure all its classes will transfer to other colleges and universities. EAC provides that accreditation, decides on the curriculum and hires and pays most of the staff, in return for a payment that amounts to a couple of million dollars a year.
GCCPD has been pursuing its own accreditation, but it’s an expensive, years-long process. On May 8, the board voted to move forward – and to notify EAC it would seek its own credential and a change in contract terms in the interim. EAC then put out a press release, noting it would reluctantly sever its ties with Gila County by June 30 of 2024 – barely a year from now.
The incomplete, dueling announcements spurred alarm among some students and worried about either finishing their program and getting a degree before the deadline. Some faculty member worried about whether they would end up with a job once the smoke cleared.
GCPCCD Board President Jan Brocker this week issued an additional statement on the impending changes.
“For the District, the ongoing education of GCC students remains our top priority. We believe the timeline we have set for this transition will allow us to move ahead without interruption for our students and for staff. These necessary changes will make the College even better and stronger than it is today, and it will help us provide more value for the taxpayers, current and future students, and our community partners in Gila County.”
She said state law and existing accreditation procedures require GCPCCD and Eastern Arizona College to work out a transition plan to ensure that all currently enrolled students will be able to finish their degree.
“Don’t panic, have faith,” said Brocker.
She said the GCPCCD board had merely notified EAC that it would seek a new or modified arrangement by June of 2024 and was surprised when the Thatcher community college district issues its press release last week. Both colleges will continue to work on the details of the transition plan.
The district will hold a town hall meeting in July to lay out the transition procedures in detail. The provisional college may seek another educational partner to provide accreditation as the district finishes the long process of applying for independent status and accreditation.
In the meantime, the board hired three consultants at its last meeting. Those include;
Lauri Avila (Human Resources (HR) consultant:
Avila spent 22 years at a community college in Arizona where she was the sole HR administrator, responsible for all personnel matters, including budgeting and training. She also served as an adjunct faculty member at both community colleges and a state university. She has a Master’s of Business Administration and extensive experience as a financial controller for community colleges. She is already working on creating a complete set of policies and procedures the college will adopt prior to independence.
Mary Springer (Procurement)
Springer was a procurement officer for Honeywell for almost 30 years. She worked as an administrator in both private companies and in government. She has worked with different state and local agencies on grants and project management. In Navajo County, she worked from 2005-2018 beginning as a Procurement Specialist, transitioning to the Emergency Management Director, and ending her career as the Deputy Finance Director. She was involved in multiple audits and helped implement policies and procedures. She worked as the Finance Director for Gila County, retiring in December 2022. She owns a small business, working with government entities in their procurement processes.
Shawn Wakefield (IT and software)
Wakefield has more than 25 years of experience as a software developer. He spent 13 years at EAC customizing the in-house Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software solution. ERP programs help organizations manage day-to-day activities such as accounting, procurement, project management, risk management, compliance and supply chain operations. In his last year at EAC, he led the efforts to review the vendors hired to implement a new ERP system. Since he left EAC, he has taken a full-time job as a software developer. He taught classes for EAC and was also a middle school math teacher for about five years.
