Roughly halfway through the annual Payson Area Food Drive and organizers are happy to report the drive is more than halfway to meeting its goals.
Over Christmas, several contributions gave the effort a big boost. Organizers hope to keep the momentum strong through the end of the campaign, which continues through Super “Souper” Bowl Sunday, Feb. 2.
Three highlights from the holidays were a project at Julia Randall Elementary School, the turkey bucks program at the Payson Safeway and Turkey Tuesday at Bashas’, said Charles Proudfoot with the PAFD.
The students and staff at Julia Randall Elementary did a food drive for the PAFD just before Thanksgiving. They netted 1,660 pounds of food — enough to fill a three-quarter ton pickup truck. The food has been distributed through the various food pantries in Rim Country.
The generosity of the community through the turkey bucks program at Safeway resulted in 214 turkey dinners donated to the area food drive food pantries through Dec. 24, he said.
And at Bashas’, residents donated 333 turkeys and nine hams during Turkey Tuesday, Nov. 26 along with $3,585 in donations.
“Without your generosity there would have been hungry people in Rim Country for the holidays,” he said. “Because of you, everyone who asked, got food.”
As of Monday, 16,916 pounds of food have been collected and $34,916. The Payson Area Food Drive goal this year is $50,000 and 30,000 pounds of food.
The drive runs from mid-November through Super Bowl Sunday. It provides food and funds for all the food banks in the Rim Country area — St. Vincent de Paul, Community Presbyterian, Cornerstone Church and the Pine Strawberry Food Bank.
The Payson Area Food Drive is also an Arizona tax credit for the working poor, which means if you give up to $400 per person or $800 per couple to the PAFD you can take it as a tax credit on your Arizona income tax. The credit is through the Rim Country Rotary Foundation; if you make out a check to the Rim Country Rotary Foundation be sure to note in the memo line Payson Area Food Drive or PAFD.
Collection boxes are available at town hall and the Payson Public Library or any of the food pantries during regular hours throughout the year. Also there are collection boxes at both Safeway and Bashas’ and though they are designated for St. Vincent de Paul, the contributions are counted in the PAFD total.
Anyone who would like to have a box at their place of business can call 928-970-3547 and leave a message.
Contact tmcquerrey@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!