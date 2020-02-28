Celebrate one of the most picturesque areas in Rim Country by taking part in the inaugural Randall Family Fun Walk/Run to the Tonto Natural Bridge from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.
Follow in the footsteps of pioneer David Gowan and the Native Americans as you walk or run the 3.1-mile downhill course to Tonto Natural Bridge.
Enjoy beautiful views, fresh air, live music and breakfast in this untimed family friendly event.
Walkers/runners should arrive between 6:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.
You’ll park in the Tonto Natural Bridge parking lot and your park entrance fee is included in your race entry fee. You’ll board a bus that will transport you from the parking lot up the hill to the top of the course. You’ll also have the option to walk or run up to the start of the course if you prefer.
The cost is $30 per participant, with children 6-and-under free. Dogs on a leash are welcome to join you. The cost is $25 for seniors and students and $20 for veterans and active service members.
Businesses and individuals can support the Tonto Natural Bridge as a water/table sponsor for $99.
Sign up at payson.com.
The bridge
Scottish adventurer David Gowan discovered Tonto Natural Bridge while prospecting for gold in 1877 and settled in the area. He homesteaded 160 acres at the bridge despite the presence of Apaches, who also valued the area. Gowan offered the property to his nephew, David Goodfellow, who traveled here from Scotland with his wife and three children in 1893. They converted the rocky travertine-covered acres into fertile farmland, built a comfortable home and six small guest cabins, as well as a 10-room lodge with running water and improved access to the caves beneath the bridge.
Glen L. Randall bought the bridge property from the Goodfellows in 1948. The Randalls were the owners and involved in the operation of the bridge until the 1980s.
However, during the late 1970s and early 1980s, the property title was clouded in a series of complex partnerships and in the late 1980s, the courts determined that Clifford Wolfswinkle was the legal owner of the Tonto Natural Bridge.
The State Parks Board purchased the property and Tonto Natural Bridge State Park officially opened to the public on June 29, 1991 in a ceremony that included U.S. Senator John McCain and Governor Fife Symington.
