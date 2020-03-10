Payson Center for Success Principal Linda Gibson will serve as the Payson Unified School District’s next superintendent.
The school board announced its choice this weekend, after concluding marathon interviews with the two finalists — Gibson and Rim Country Middle School Principal Jennifer White.
“The process to determine our next superintendent has been very thorough, rigorous and difficult. We are extremely proud that we have two high caliber and extremely qualified candidates right here in our district,” the board announced in a statement.
Earlier, the board had eliminated the other two finalists — Sierra Vista Superintendent Kelly Glass and Humbolt School District Assistant Superintendent Cole Young. The district received 24 applications from people seeking to replace outgoing Superintendent Stan Rentz.
The school board’s statement said of the two finalists, “They both have impressive and highly desirable skill sets, people relations and many successes in their respective schools. We appreciate the dedication and commitment to their students and staff and we are extremely proud of how they represent our district. After a tough interview process and hours of deliberation it is our pleasure to announce our next superintendent, Mrs. Linda Gibson, starting 1 July 2020. We know she will do wonderful things to continue moving our district forward.”
Interim Superintendent Mark Tregaskes will run the district until then, which will include conducting the evaluations on which the first-ever bonus system for the district’s dozen administrators will be based. Tregaskes was superintendent in Safford for 23 years and hired to serve after Rentz resigned in mid-year to return to his native Georgia to deal with family matters.
The board did not announce specifics of Gibson’s salary package, with a range of somewhere between $105,000 to $120,000.
Gibson has earned praise for her management of Payson Center for Success, an alternative high school, which this year earned an A-rating in the first state grade given to alternative high schools. PCS uses an unusual model that involves students taking their classes online in a computer classroom, with a faculty member on hand to answer questions and help students who get stuck with the material. Statewide, 27% of schools got an A-rating — including the Tonto Basin and Pine-Strawberry K-8 school districts. PCS earned 82 out of a possible 92 points. PCS has about 60 students, but also a much larger number of students taking online courses.
Gibson has also bolstered the internship program at PCS, putting students in the community to work and learn job skills. She has also worked closely with the MHA Foundation to help high school students receive dual-enrollment college credit for many courses as well as to implement the new AVID program, to increase college attendance and reduce the high school dropout rate.
She has master’s degrees in both counseling and educational administration and has worked in the district for 23 years, out of her 26 years in education. She also started the girls soccer program as a coach.
At a forum involving all four finalists during the selection process, Gibson offered few criticisms of existing programs.
She stressed not only college and career readiness, but also giving students the skills and perspectives they need to act as citizens.
The schools must make sure “that they leave us either having a full-time job or a job that has the potential to move them forward. We also need to think about citizenship. What do we give back to our community? What our graduates need is help just getting started. Soft skills are crucial. We can assure you that soft skills are taught — one of them is a handshake — a handshake gets you the job ... critical thinking and how to be resourceful. How do they present themselves for what they desire or what they need.”
She said the key to the success of the district lies in creating a culture that supports students and values both learning and listening.
“We have a parent who has sent us many, many emails. Sometimes they were great. Sometimes not so great. But the email was written in all caps almost every single time. Most of us would think that all caps is like yelling at me. So finally I asked, ‘is there something we’ve done that we have offended you?’ Here’s what she said, ‘I can’t see very well. So when I write in all caps to you I can re-read it and see what it says.’ Since then, I’ve written her in all caps and she writes me in all caps. So when we talk about building a culture, you can’t build a culture if you don’t know who is in the community.”
She praised the district for its accomplishments.
“Our students are doing amazing things. Our teachers are doing amazing things. The budget cuts we have faced, it’s almost crazy to think about the numbers. But our leadership team was trained to have one voice and come together collectively for the good of the whole,” she said.
When it comes to leadership, the superintendent must “support the vision of the unit — the direction we’re going — but also provide support. To listen: Not to speak, but just stop and listen to what’s being said. Value others. Put others first. Connect people so they can work together and be more collaborative. Be positive. Focus on the good rather than the ‘why we can’t.’ Someone who can be trusted. Someone who can be kind.”
