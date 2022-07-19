Connie Cockrell (second from left) is the newest board member on the Gila County Provisional Community College District. Also pictured is board member Jan Brocker, Gila County Superintendent of Schools Roy Sandoval and Pam Butterfield, EAC-Payson dean.
The Gila Community College board last week took a small, but concrete step forward in its long quest for independence.
The board approved an application to the state employee retirement system, one of the innumerable steps necessary if the provisional community college district ever seeks full accreditation. Currently, the Payson and Globe campuses of the community college are accredited through Eastern Arizona College in Thatcher.
EAC essentially runs the Gila County system and hires most of the employees. The Gila Community College Provisional District pays EAC most of what it takes in — but doesn’t have to have its own separate accreditation.
Top campus administrators and board members are slated to meet in August with EAC administrators and officials from the board that accredits community colleges.
“We need to make sure we’re all on the same page ... Hopefully, we’ll have some exciting things to announce sometime in August,” said GCC Board President Jan Brocker.
Gila Community College has been edging toward separate accreditation for more than a decade, but has struggled with the potentially substantial cost and the daunting prospect of attracting enough faculty and students to cover all the ongoing costs and offer a full range of degrees. The problem is complicated by the big inequities in state support for community colleges — and state laws that have made it hard to form new, accredited community college districts.
Eastern Arizona College benefits from state equalization funding, which gives rural, property-tax-poor community colleges a lot more state support per student. But the legislature struck that deal with a handful of rural community college districts years before Gila Community College’s provisional district formed. Lawmakers shut the door to getting that extra funding for new districts.
GCC has also struggled to build up enrollment enough to cover the extra costs of separate accreditation. The district’s got a lot of enrichment classes for retirees — but not as many younger students lined up to take the vocational classes and university prep classes that remain the bread and butter of most community college districts.
But after years of stop and start efforts to seek accreditation, the current board has focused on moving through the process.
The application to the state retirement system, as well as the Social Security Administration, represents one concrete sign of the intent of the board. The board unanimously adopted two resolutions on Wednesday to make sure that its employees can contribute to both the state retirement system and Social Security in the event the district moves forward.
“Once the resolution passes, we go through the process of contacting Social Security — it can take up to a year to get through that. We do want to get it going. This is the first step that we’d need to get through,” said Brocker. “After working in private universities, I have to get used to the government process.”
