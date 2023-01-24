Damn the torpedoes (storms/COVID/interest rates): Full speed ahead.
Rim Country’s economy’s booming – despite all the headwinds.
Gila County’s jobless rate dropped to 3.4% in December – down from 3.6% in November. The jobless rate has barely increased from the near-record 3% a year ago.
Moreover, retail sales jumped 17%, employers are still scrambling to find workers and wages continue to climb. The more bad news in the monthly reports remains stubbornly high inflation – although it’s no longer galloping. The housing market has also cooled – but that could actually lessen the affordability crisis.
So the predictions of recession, the alarm about inflation and the county’s tendency to lag behind the Valley’s job picture have all failed to dent a full-employment economy, especially in Gila County.
And it’s not just us.
The US rate dropped to 3.2% from 4% when adjusted for the time of year. The US rate dropped to 3.5% seasonally adjusted, according to the latest figures from the Department of Labor.
The month to month improvements are small – and the rate has inched up from a year ago. But the figures largely confound predictions the economy would slide into recession.
The job market remains tight, with the demand for more workers exceeding the supply of workers out there looking. Moreover, Arizona’s average hourly wage is up 5.7% from the same time last year – compared to 4.6% nationally.
So Arizona workers are gaining ground faster than workers nationally – but the average hourly wage of $30.81 remains below the national figure of $32.73.
On the other hand, the Phoenix consumer price index rose 9.5% in the past year – compared to a national increase of 6.5%. A surge in housing prices led the way in Arizona – with a 15.4% jump compared to 8.1% nationally.
The detailed local statistics run a month behind the overall state numbers – but Gila County remains in a surprisingly strong position, based on the November numbers.
Total nonfarm employment rose by nearly 1% from a year ago to 14,725. Total private employment rose 1.3% to 9,527.
Government was almost the only sector that lost jobs – but only a handful. Government jobs in November came to 5,168.
Retail sales jumped 17% from a year ago – hitting $43 million.
On the other hand, the red hot housing market has cooled. New permits rose slightly in October and November after three months of decline.
Northern Gila County continues to gain population in the past year. Payson’s up 0.6% to 16,632. Star Valley’s up 0.6% to 2,540.
Globe in South County also gained about a half a percent – rising to 7,198. However, other Southern Gila County cities remained essentially unchanged, including Hayden, Miami and Winkelman.
