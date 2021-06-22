How to apply for Affordable Care Act plan

 Must be U.S. citizens or be lawfully present in the country and not incarcerated and not otherwise covered by AHCCCS, Medicare or an employer plan.

 Get free, bilingual local help in applying from Health Application Assisters. Call 800-377-3536 or go to http://coveraz.org to ask questions or make an appointment.

 Enroll without assistance at www.healthcare.gov or www.cuidadodesalud.gov to enroll or by calling800-318-2596. TTY usersshould call 855-889-4325.

 Getting enrollment help should never cost any money. Consumers may also go through insurance brokers, or directly to insurance companies to enroll and that won't cost any money, either.

 You can window shop at healthcare.gov/see-plans. Without entering your name or anything other than ZIP code, estimated 2021 income and family size, you can see what plans are available and if you qualify for financial help