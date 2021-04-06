If you are in the job market or considering a career change, Gila County has new local jobs posted.
Positions range from clerk, mechanic and road maintenance jobs, to upper-management department head leadership.
County government offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits — even workplace wellness programs.
Read complete job descriptions of the jobs available and apply online at gilacountyaz.gov. From the drop-down menu choose “Human Resources,” then click “Employment,” and then “Employment Opportunities” for specific jobs such as:
• Permit Technician for the Community Development Department in Payson, with salary range from $30,563 to $42,024, and tasks including assisting with Building Safety, Code Enforcement, Floodplain, Grading and Drainage, Planning and Zoning and Wastewater Division customers and staff.
The successful applicant for the job would maintain a general knowledge of the application and permitting requirements for each division. Applicants for this job should expect to provide customer service to the public by responding to requests for information, answering questions on permit requirements and associated fees; explain policies, procedures, codes, standards and enforcement; provide assistance to the public within the scope of authority and training; assist the public with preparation of applications for accuracy and completeness.
The job description also includes reviewing incoming plans and permit requests for completeness and compliance to regulations. Read the job description and apply at gilacountyaz.gov.
• Road Maintenance Equipment Operator — two jobs each in Young and also Star Valley; salary range $30,563 to $42,024.
• Vehicle & Equipment Mechanic in Star Valley for Public Works General Services, salary between $34,877 and $47,956.
• Records Supervisor for the Sheriff’s Office, salary $38,792 to $52,369.
• Accounting Clerk Specialist for the Sheriff’s Office, salary $30,563 to $42,024
• General Services Manager in Star Valley for Public Works General Services, salary $57,565 to $77,713.
• Regional Roads Manager in Star Valley for Public Works Consolidated Roads, salary $51,246 to $69,182.
• Senior Planner, Community Development, salary $48,806 to $65,888.
• Plans Examiner, Community Development, salary $46,482 to $62,750.
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office, salary $72,099 to $95,531.
• Deputy Sheriff for the Sheriff’s Office, salary $48,806 to $65,888.
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, salary $34,877 to $47,956.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!