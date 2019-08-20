People standing on corners, holding cardboard signs reading “Homeless — Please Help” is a scene that has become increasingly common over the past five years in Payson and along the Beeline Highway.
While some Rim Country residents may be tempted to give cash, it may be the least effective method over the long run, said Dorine Prine.
“The situations with people holding those cardboard signs vary drastically. By giving them money, you are putting a Band-Aid on the Grand Canyon — by offering temporary help with that cash or a meal bag from the nearest fast food restaurant,” she said. “We need to provide assistance that offers the person a permanent solution to their issues so they can become self-sufficient. Far better is to donate to local charities, food banks and agencies.”
Those who wish to help the homeless and connect them with social services are invited to a meeting of the Gila County Task Force on Homelessness from 10 a.m. to noon, Thursday, Aug. 22 at the Tonto Basin Chamber of Commerce.
All who wish to volunteer and participate are welcome.
For details, questions or to be on the email list for fall and winter meetings, call Jake Gardner at 928-961-3312 or email jgardner@cbridges.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!