It is only a matter of weeks until school’s out.— High school and college students: have you lined-up a summer job? Interesting work that would add to your skillset, expand your contact list – and career options? You could work as a library aide, or in Gila County Public Health; assist with IT and learn a range of new computer and network skills while on-the-job.
Recent youth summer jobs have also ranged from outdoor maintenance, working in the finance department – and office work at Gila County Public Works. Apply by the deadline Tuesday, May 16 for temporary jobs that begin Monday, June 5 and continue through Friday, July 14.Sponsored by the Gila County Board of Supervisors and local community partners, this innovative program matches local youth with a range of jobs that pay $13.85-per-hour, working over the course of six-weeks for Gila County Government, or the towns of Payson, Star Valley, Young and across Southern Gila County. For a video preview, just search YouTube using keywords “Gila County Summer Youth Employment” to find the link. In previous years other students have interned with the City of Globe’s economic development department, the Town of Miami, and in other communities. So, if you’re a student age 16 or older and need a summer job this is a great opportunity for high school juniors and seniors, those enrolled in the next college semester and young adults to explore local career avenues, acquire lifelong skills – and begin to build a network in their community. Apply online at gilacountyaz.gov; from the main page follow click links choosing: ‘offices & departments,’ then ‘human resources’, then ‘employment opportunities.”For more information call Erica Raymond at Gila County Human Resources, 928-402-4253 or email eraymond@gilacountyaz.gov
