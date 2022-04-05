Gila County Assessor Joe Williams and his staff remind property owners age 65 years or older to apply by the Thursday, Sept. 1 deadline for the “Senior Freeze Program.”
Arizona voters approved Proposition 104 in the November 2000 General Election, and Proposition 102 in the November 2002 General Election, thereby amending the Arizona Constitution. The Amendments provide for the “freezing” of the valuation of the primary residence to those seniors who meet all the following requirements.
How it works
If you’re approved, it will soften any increase in your tax bill because your limited property value will not increase each year. The limited property value of the primary residence will remain fixed for a three-year period, at which time you can re-apply.
If you remain qualified for the program and you renew your application every three years, you keep the same limited property value frozen in perpetuity.
The freeze terminates if the owner sells the home or otherwise becomes ineligible. The property’s valuation will revert to its current full cash value and limited property value as determined by the County Assessor in the valuation year in which the sale is completed.
Income eligibility limitations are adjusted by the Arizona Department of Revenue each year, if you don’t quality this year, reapply in the year 2023.
For 2022, the average of your last three years’ income cannot exceed $40,368 for one owner, or $50,460 if there are two or more owners on title. To be eligible, at least one owner must be 65 years of age; as stated before, you must have lived at the residence as your primary residence for the past two years or more. Applicants must show proof of age and proof of residency — a copy of your driver’s license satisfies both requirements if it shows your home address and was issued at least two years prior. Submit a completed application along with proof of all required documentation and income for all owners on title for the past three years, 2019, 2020, and 2021. Federal tax returns work best, if you file. Applications will be rejected and denied without all required documentation. The Assessor’s staff will calculate your gross income for all three years and determine the three-year average to see if you qualify.
Please be aware the valuation will be frozen for as long as the owner remains eligible. Taxes for the primary residence will not be frozen and will continue to be levied at the same rate that is applicable to all other properties in the taxing district.
For more information, or to request a copy of the application, call the Gila County Assessor’s Office, 928-472-7973 in Payson; 928-402-8714 in Globe, or download the application from the Assessor’s Office webpage at gilacountyaz.gov
