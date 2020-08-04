Apply online today if you’re interested in a local job paying $16.50-per-hour, and with mileage reimbursement paid at 57.5 cents-per-mile. Working for the 2020 Census is a job where you can choose full-time, part-time or largely set your own hours and schedule, exploring your community to deliver encouraging reminders to those households that haven’t yet completed their own census.
Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs; there’s still time before the final Aug. 16 deadline to apply for a census job.
Mike Godinez, Payson-based Gila County census recruiter, reports field staff are being trained, and are within a few weeks of major on-the-ground operations. “Working the 2020 Census has afforded me the opportunity to travel to areas I would not have visited. Gila, Navajo, Apache counties and the White Mountain Apache Reservation each have their beautiful outdoor environments. The pay is very good and it is amazing how fast the miles add up to pocket additional monies. So, apply and let’s have fun!”
Apply online at 2020census.gov/jobs or call 855-JOB-2020.
The Census Bureau prefers to hire local people to work in their own hometown. Need a full-time job — or a side hustle? Extra cash to pay bills or college loans, make a down payment on your next car; home improvement — or save up for a dream vacation? Employment begins immediately, and local jobs are expected to last through October.
Census workers & COVID-19
Census workers carry official ID and items prominently labeled with the 2020 census logo — and they are taking health and safety precautions, too — expect to see census workers wearing face masks to protect both themselves and the public during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to census bureau staff in Tucson, “Personal protective equipment will be worn by our employees when in the office and out in the field, and our staff will follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines — and will be a no-contact operation — we will not ring doorbells or knock at the residences, rather, we will simply drop off the census questionnaire packets — avoiding personal interaction with local residents.”
Do census online
If you would prefer to avoid a census worker’s knock at your door you can help complete your census online today — it’s easy — and takes most people less than five minutes.
The “once every 10 years” nationwide census is online for the first time in United States history.
You don’t need a password, a PIN code or other unique ID to login; you don’t need a card or instruction from the U.S. Census Bureau — just enter your address, then follow step-by-step directions to report general information about the ages and relationships of family and friends who share your home address.
Get started at 2020census.gov.
Apply today
Rim Country job seekers are encouraged to apply today for a job paying $16.50 per hour, with flexible scheduling for temporary positions where you can earn extra money, even if you already have other commitments.
Census jobs are paid weekly; mileage and other approved expenses are reimbursed for employees doing fieldwork. Working for the census is also a way to support our community. Results of the 2020 count will determine Arizona’s representation in Congress. Data also determines how billions of dollars are distributed for hospitals, schools, roads and social services across the United States and, more locally, throughout Arizona. Working for the 2020 census helps ensure that everyone in your community is counted, and that your town gets its share of federal and state support. A job with the U.S. Census Bureau, albeit temporary, is a chance to be part of something truly historic. Every 10 years since 1790, the United States has undertaken this challenging and essential task of counting its population. Read more about census jobs or apply online at www.2020census.gov or call 520-329-6158 with questions.
Frequently asked questions
Speaking of questions, here are a few of the most frequently asked — with answers from the Census Bureau:
Is there an age limit for employment?
Applicants must be at least 18 years old to be hired for census work.
What are available positions I can apply for?
The largest number of openings is for census takers, but the Census Bureau also hires field supervisors, recruiting assistants, clerks, and office staff. Apply for all of these temporary jobs with just one application; find this online at www.2020census.gov.
What will my work schedule be?
Schedule depends on your position. Field position hours are flexible; some of these require daytime work so you can see addresses on buildings while other field positions require you to interview local residents, so it is preferred that you are available to work evenings and weekends, when people are usually home.
What do the jobs pay?
2020 Census jobs offer competitive wages (currently $16.50-per-hour in Gila County) as well as paid training. In addition, employees doing fieldwork are reimbursed for authorized work-related expenses such as mileage. An interactive map at 2020census.gov shows pay rates for Rim Country jobs — which are administered through the Flagstaff field office.
How often will I be paid?
Temporary 2020 Census employees are paid weekly through direct deposit or a paycheck in the mail. They can expect to receive their first paycheck 10 to 14 days after their first day of work, and they will receive subsequent paychecks every seven days.
I currently receive SNAP assistance — will census income be excluded?
The Census Bureau works with state and tribal governments to get census income excluded so recipients who receive benefits such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), Medicaid or Children’s Health Insurance Program to work as census takers without losing their benefits or eligibility status. The Census Bureau has partnered with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (which administers SNAP) to exclude earned income from temporary employment for 2020 Census.
