Gila County has a wide variety of unique, challenging and rewarding career opportunities with dozens of jobs ranging from entry-level clerk positions to department managers and directors. Gila County Human Resources staff upgraded and improved the application process, moving to an electronic format that is secure, safe and online. The new job application portal allows users to easily search, find and apply for jobs – whether on a desktop PC, tablet, or even on a mobile device.
Job seekers signup now with the NEOGOV – find it at governmentjobs.com/careers/gilaaz. Set up your account, input your education and work history. That background information remains in your account for any and all jobs you apply for through NEOGOV; efficiently eliminating the need to redundantly fill out paper applications. It’s also possible to set up future notifications for positions that you may be interested in. For example, you can be notified any time an accounting position becomes available. Create an account using your personal email and test-drive the process. Please contact Gila County Human Resources at 928-402-4253 or employment@gilacountyaz.gov if you have any questions regarding this new process.
Open positions
Public Works in Star Valley needs an Administrative Assistant, advertised salary range is from $33,120-$45,540. The successful candidate will organize and direct administrative and management services for the Gila County Roads Department and to act as liaison between the Public Works Roads Department, the public, vendors, residents, other departments and anyone needing information or services.
Public Works in Star Valley also needs an Automotive Mechanic, $36,168-$49,731.
Health & Emergency Management Department hopes to hire an Environmental Health Specialist, salary range $43,929-$59,305, and a mission to protect the health of Gila County citizens, their families and visitors by conducting compliance and complaint inspections of food establishments, new/revised onsite wastewater systems, swimming pools, hotel/motels, children’s camps, day care centers, schools as well as investigating public health nuisance complaints to ensure compliance with state and local health codes and ordinances.
Other Payson and Rim Country jobs
• Senior Planner for Community Development, $50,612-$68,326
• Zoning and Building Inspector for Community Development, $40,227-$54,307
• Vehicle & Equipment Maintenance Supervisor in Star Valley, $48,202-$65,072
• Vehicle and Equipment Mechanic Senior in Star Valley $37,795-$51,969
• Bailiff (part-time) for Payson Justice Court $14.58-$20.05 per hour
• Building Maintenance Supervisor for Facilities and Land Management, $45,906-$61,973
• Chief Building Official for Community Development, $69,104-$91,563
• Deputy County Attorney (Senior) for the County Attorney’s Office, $76,187-$100,948
• Sheriff’s Deputy with a salary range $50,612-$64,000
• Detention Medical Director for the Sheriff’s Office Detention Department, $76,187-$100,948
• Detention Officer for the Sheriff’s Office, $36,168-$49,731
• IT Support Specialist for the Gila County Library District, $48,202-$65,072
• Part-Time Scale House Attendant for the Buckhead Mesa Landfill, $12.80 Hourly
• Professional Land Surveyor for Public Works, $48,202-$65,072
• Road Maintenance and Landfill Equipment Operator – three separate positions, one each in Young, Star Valley and Tonto Basin, $34,610-$47,589
• Public Works Roads Supervisor in Young, $45,906-$61,973
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!