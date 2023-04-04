The monthly Inter-Agency meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13. Attendance is via Zoom or call-in.
The guest speakers are Executive Director Lori Thompson of New Beginnings in Payson and Regional Vice President Greg Taylor, Community Affairs, Arizona Complete Health. The meeting is hosted by the Gila County Community Action Program (CAP).
Thompson will talk about New Beginnings Pregnancy & Parenting Center, which has served the Payson area since 1994.
It provides expectant and new parents with classes, resource information and clothing and more.
Taylor will speak about the Community Grants Giving Program offered by Arizona Complete Health.
To join, you will need the meeting ID, which is 849 1482 4125, and the passcode 200935.
The dial-in number is 888-788-0099.
To have that lengthy website link above conveniently emailed to you, or if you have questions ahead of Thursday’s teleconference gathering, call Elsa Bobier at 928-474-7192 or email her at ebobier@gilacountyaz.gov
There will be a gift card drawing toward the end of the meeting, but attendees must be present to win.
These once-a-month meetings are a great way to network and build collaborations with dozens of different agencies and nonprofits – all in one place at the same time – that offer social services to Gila County residents.
Also toward the end of the meeting, there will be a “share time,” for participants to provide information on upcoming events, announcements, messages or other community matters.
This “one-stop meeting,” over an informal lunch hour chat, repeats on the second Thursday of each month at 11:30 a.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting is Thursday, May 11.
