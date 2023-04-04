inter agency

The monthly Inter-Agency meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Thursday, April 13. Attendance is via Zoom or call-in.

The guest speakers are Executive Director Lori Thompson of New Beginnings in Payson and Regional Vice President Greg Taylor, Community Affairs, Arizona Complete Health. The meeting is hosted by the Gila County Community Action Program (CAP).

Contact the reporter at tmcquerrey@payson.com

