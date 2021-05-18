Justice James Beene of the Arizona Supreme Court traveled to Globe to visit the Gila County Superior Court and the Globe Justice Court May 10.
The purpose of Beene’s visit was to observe the courts in action, see how Gila County’s courts are moving forward as the pandemic-related restrictions loosen, and offer any assistance.
During his visit, Justice Beene observed hearings held before Judge Bryan Chambers and Judge Tim Wright in the Superior Court; toured the Globe Justice Court with Justice of the Peace Jordan Reardon; and discussed court operations with Superior Court Clerk Anita Escobedo and Court Administrator Jon Bearup, before enjoying an informal discussion during lunch with local judges.
The Gila County courts are honored to have hosted Justice Beene and are encouraged to know that the Arizona Supreme Court and its members recognize that the needs of Arizona’s rural courts are different from those of the urban courts, Bearup said in a release about the visit.
