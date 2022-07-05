Relieved Gila County residents gratefully reunited with a beloved lost dog – or who have adopted a lovable new pet from the animal shelter – already know ‘JC’ Castaneda as a dog-lover willing to go to great lengths on behalf of animals.
Recently the Arizona Animal Control Association (AZACA) reaffirmed what so many locals already know, by recognizing JC’s three-decade career and surprising him with a trophy commemorating him with a statewide spotlight as Animal Control Officer of the Year.
Nominated by his supervisor, Gila County Health and Emergency Management Deputy Director Joshua Beck, the award recognizes, “John Castaneda’s amazing lifetime of work as the manager of the Gila County Animal Care and Control program … beginning his career as an emergency temporary animal control worker in 1992, and working his way into the management position some 19 years ago, JC continues to passionately advocate for the health and well-being of Gila County animals, and models that behavior to those around him.”
Among the main accomplishments AZACA highlighted were JC’s tireless efforts to improve animal welfare with a new state-of-the-art animal care facility, which opened in September 2021.
The new facility near the Gila County Fairgrounds is far more spacious than the original cramped and outdated shelter. It includes 27 separate indoor/outdoor kennels for dogs, two larger kennels specifically designed for puppies, and three kennels for quarantined dogs, or those requiring medical care and individual accommodation. Also new? A grooming room, a “get acquainted room,” and an adjacent fenced yard where potential adoptees and prospective new owners may spend time together to ensure a good match. The fenced yard expands opportunities for volunteers, too; people willing to help socialize shelter pets can chaperone them for outdoor play and exercise.
Gila County’s new animal shelter was built for cats, too – with a “Community Cats” room and “Catio,” along with feline-specific meet-and-greet rooms. Ten individual cages allow cats to be housed separately when needed. Industrial grade HVAC keeps animals cool and safe through Gila County’s frequent 100+ degree summer days, and together with an integrated pressure-washer, ensures a hygienic and sanitary environment.
Additional spaces include a surgical area and animal quarantine unit, rooms for animals other than cats and dogs, and a sally port where a mobile veterinary van can provide additional surgical, medical, and dental services.
“In my sincerest opinion, JC is among the most dedicated Animal Care employees in the entire state of Arizona when it comes to the profession of animal care and control,” adds Beck.
“John loves animals. He is passionate about his program and that passion can be seen in his work, and in his life outside of work. He cares about the safety and love of animals in Gila County, and he lives what he preaches. He remains an expert in his field, he is respected as a leader in the field by other counties, and he has the utmost respect of our management staff,” Beck continued
AZACA’s prestigious award also recognized the 24-7 effort that JC and his few staffers made to accommodate pets and livestock during 2021 when Gila County dealt with two of the largest fires in Arizona history: the Telegraph and Mescal fires. Each brought evacuations in Globe, Miami, El Capitan, and the surrounding areas – even the former animal shelter, was forced to evacuate and temporarily move animals in its care to temporary and air-conditioned quarters on the grounds of the High Desert Middle School. JC collaborated with the Governor’s office to acquire a portable stand-alone, air conditioned, shelter to act as a fully operational evacuation center and animal control facility for the county. His impressive efforts were realized and the county was able to care for all animals throughout the duration of the fire; livestock, too – JC worked all hours during the weeks of those evacuations, even unloading a tractor-trailer load of hay, by hand and bale-by-bale, to feed evacuated farm animals.
“Mr. Castaneda’s team continues to meet the program goal that 100% of incidents are responded to within 1-2 hours, with resolutions being made within 24 hours thereafter,” added Beck. “His work with the mobile adoption trailer, community relationships, and increased collaboration with Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) as well as other animal shelters, has supported the adoption of numerous unwanted animals to responsible homes for Gila County. Perhaps more importantly, Animal Care and Control under John’s leadership has increased the ‘live release’ rate of owner-surrendered and adoptable animals, reducing euthanasia rates of impounded/shelter animals, by 60% over the last decade – now we’re proud to report our live release rate is an impressive 82% ... and our goal there is even higher. His supervision of the Animal Care and Control Facebook page currently has led to over 3,386 likes and followers, among Gila County’s most popular Facebook communities – and a place where the public conveniently checks from their phones to see all the stray and adoptable animals we have at our facility. One of the blessings about Facebook? Our page, with 3,386 followers, has proven to be an effective and powerful tool for returning lost pets – sometimes within hours of them being admitted – and finding forever homes for adoptable dogs and cats.”
“As a program manager, I believe John’s passion and leadership towards his discipline are to be admired and cheered by all in the state as the standard for how we should all be inspired to lead our programs and departments,” added Beck. “As you may have noticed, I pay close attention to my word choice when discussing this topic. Mr. Castaneda has educated me to the importance of stating that he is not a dog catcher, we are not simply a shelter, and we do not simply control animals. We provide care and compassion. If you want to judge Gila County look no further than how we care for our animals, as that is the truest reflection of our moral progress. JC Castaneda has been the foundation to that concept in Gila County for 30 years.”
