Vitalant — which supplies donated blood to more than 900 hospitals across the U.S. —has a critical blood shortage. Eligible donors are urged to visit vitalant.org or call 1-877-25-VITAL to make an appointment to give in the coming days and weeks.
More than a dozen appointments are still available, and donors needed between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday, May 9 when Vitalant’s bloodmobile staff and volunteers are outside Culver’s of Payson, 805 E. Hwy. 260.
Signup online to give a pint; a single donation can save up to three lives.
Schedule an appointment conveniently online at vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541 or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Vitalant supplies and donates blood to 62 hospitals in Arizona and urges Payson and Rim Country donors to offset a statewide critical blood shortage.
Additional May blood drive dates in Rim Country include:
• May 24, Wednesday at the Payson Ranger Station located at 1009 Hwy. 260 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• May 27, Saturday at the at Mount Cross Lutheran Church located at 601 E. Hwy. 260 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
How often can you give blood?
Wait at least eight weeks (56 days) between donations of whole blood, or 16 weeks (112 days) between Power Red donations.
Whole blood donors can donate up to six times a year. All healthy donors are welcome.
Giving blood is safe and pre-arranged appointments help Vitalant staff and volunteers schedule the most efficient drive day possible.
Type-O blood is especially needed. Type-O is often used in trauma situations, especially Type-O negative, which can be transfused with any blood type.
Appointments are available for ‘Power Red’ donations; the latter allows you to safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation.
Blood is drawn from one arm by a machine that separates and collects two units of red cells--then safely returns the remaining blood components, along with some saline, back to you through the same arm--and just one needle jab required.
A Power Red donation takes about 30 minutes longer than a whole blood donation, so plan on about 35-45 minutes in the chair – and you’re limited to donating to about once every four months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!