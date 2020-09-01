If you have a sneaking suspicion that you may already have had, and recovered from, COVID-19 a few months back. Sign up for the next Vitalant blood drive. It is Monday, Oct. 26 at Mount Cross Lutheran Church, 601 E. Highway 260.
Donors can sign up online at bloodhero.com. A single donation can save up to three lives, and each pint is tested for the presence of antibodies to COVID-19.
Giving blood is safe. There is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted through blood donation, and blood drive staff and volunteers take precautions to assure physical distancing and donors’ safety.
If you’re among the many people who believe they may have contracted and recovered from COVID-19 or never had symptoms, all blood donations are now being screened for antibodies to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Vitalant reports, “We are providing this test to help find donors who are positive for antibodies, and who could help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors. Whether you test positive or negative for antibodies, we’ll provide you with your antibody test results.”
