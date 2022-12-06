blood drives

Appointments are still available – donors welcome – today while Vitalant staff and volunteers are at Payson High School in the dome concession area until 1 p.m.

Your donation can save up to three lives. Walk-ins are welcome, or plan ahead and schedule your appointment for one of the next drives conveniently online at vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.