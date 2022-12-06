Appointments are still available – donors welcome – today while Vitalant staff and volunteers are at Payson High School in the dome concession area until 1 p.m.
Your donation can save up to three lives. Walk-ins are welcome, or plan ahead and schedule your appointment for one of the next drives conveniently online at vitalant.org; search by zip code 85541, or call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).
Vitalant supplies and donates blood to 62 hospitals in Arizona and urges Payson and Rim Country donors to offset a statewide “critical blood shortage.” Both Vitalant and the American Red Cross report that during 2021-2022 the supply has dropped to the lowest level in years, in part because COVID-19.
The next drives in Rim County are:
• Thursday, Dec. 22, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Vitalant’s bloodmobile will be parked outside Culver’s on the south side of E. Hwy. 260
• Friday, Jan. 6, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., blood drive in the Banner Payson High Country Seniors Community Room, 215 N. Beeline Hwy.
• Thursday, Jan. 12, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Payson Ranger Station, 1009 E. Hwy. 260
• Monday, Jan. 23, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Payson Community Mount Cross Lutheran Church-Log Cabin, 601 E. Hwy. 260
Wait at least 56 days between donations of whole blood, or 112 days between Power Red donations. Whole blood donors can donate up to 6 times a year. For questions about giving blood, or a Power Red donation read more at vitalant.org.
