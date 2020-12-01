Gila County’s Buckhead Mesa Landfill is closed Dec. 25 and also Jan. 1, along with all county offices for federal holidays.
Landfill staff remind those planning for the next Dollar Day discount on Saturday, Dec. 12 to tarp, cover and secure loads of trash — and please make sure to bring coins or a $1 bill if you’re hauling a load to the landfill on that special Saturday to take advantage of the once-a-month dollar day special discount. To confirm the landfill schedule, call 928-476-3350. Buckhead Mesa Landfill is north of Payson via Highway 87, across from the turnoff to Tonto Natural Bridge State Park and near milepost 263.
Regular hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday; closed Sundays and holidays.
State and local laws require all loads must be covered or secured — that applies to residential haulers as well as commercial, and applies on dollar day, too. Use cash to pay for the $1-per-load deal; credit card fees and the excessive time spent to process a $1 credit card transaction spurred this friendly reminder to please make sure you bring a buck, don’t pay with plastic.
Here’s a reminder that the dollar day discount was created for residential users – and proof of Gila County residency is required. Commercial haulers pay regular landfill fees, and “most loads cost about $7.50” according to landfill staff. Expect a slight surcharge, just over two-cents per pound, when loads exceed 320 pounds. For all other waste — construction, mixed loads, metal, large brush — the $7.50 fee includes up to 280 pounds, with an additional three-cents per pound for heavier loads. Hauling a load of residential grass clippings, leaves, limbs and shrubs? That’s considered green waste and the fee is $5 for 280 pounds or less, plus a slight surcharge for heavier loads. A brush rate applies when tree limbs are larger than four inches diameter. For answers to specific questions, call landfill staff during daytime business hours, 928-476-3350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!