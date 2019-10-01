Make sure to tarp, cover or secure your trash — and bring coins or $1 bill if you’re hauling a load to Buckhead Mesa Landfill on Saturday, Oct. 12 to take advantage of the once-a-month “dollar dump day” discount.
Laws require all loads must be covered or secured — and that applies on “dollar day” too. As for the $1-per-load deal, credit card fees and the excessive time spent to process a $1 credit card transaction spurred the reminder to please bring a buck or the equivalent in coins — don’t pay with plastic. The monthly dollar dump day is for Gila County residents and does not apply to commercial haulers. Call Buckhead Mesa Landfill staff at 928-476-3350 for details.
Hours at Buckhead Mesa Landfill are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., six days each week — closed on Sundays and also holidays. Gila County Public Works reminds Rim Country residents that “most loads cost about $7.50” on days other than the second Saturday dollar discount day. Expect a slight surcharge, just over two-cents per pound, when loads exceed 320 pounds. For all other waste — construction, mixed loads, metal, large brush — the $7.50 fee covers up to 280 pounds, with an additional three-cents per pound for heavier loads. Hauling a load of residential grass clippings, leaves, limbs and shrubs? That’s considered “green waste” and the fee is $5 for 280 pounds or less, plus a slight surcharge for heavier loads. A “brush rate” applies when tree limbs are larger than four inches diameter. For answers to specific questions, call Buckhead Mesa Landfill staff, 928-476-3350.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!